National liquor chain pushing for changes in state law to allow discounting
A national package store chain on Friday launched a campaign to rally consumers behind their proposals to update the Massachusetts laws governing the sale of beer, wine and spirits. Total Wine & More, which operates stores in Natick, Everett, Shrewsbury, and Danvers, is seeking to loosen restrictions on selling alcohol at discounted rates, to allow alcohol retailers to offer coupons or loyalty programs, and other "updates."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Danvers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Ilovekickboxing - Peabody (Dec '15)
|May 25
|Ljms890
|62
|Black Men at Greater Risk for Prostate Cancer: ...
|Apr '17
|SadButTrue
|10
|Professor's complaint over gay rights roils Gor...
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|5
|Dave Arbogast
|Apr '17
|Captain caveman 75
|2
|Is Route 1 traffic light needed? (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Bring em on
|13
|Help find sara!
|Mar '17
|a friend
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Danvers
|Jan '17
|VictorOrians
|1
Find what you want!
Search Danvers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC