John Terry, 94
John H. Terry, 94, of Salem, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2017, at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers, surrounded by his family. He was the devoted husband of Alice Akatyszewski Terry with whom he had shared 28 years.
