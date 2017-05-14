In anti-fraud drive, some taxpayers f...

In anti-fraud drive, some taxpayers face a few extra questions

Sunday May 14 Read more: Boston.com

If tax season wasn't aggravating enough, tens of thousands of Massachusetts residents also received unnerving notices from the state Department of Revenue this spring, warning that their refunds might be in jeopardy. Because of a new computer system and the state's beefed-up efforts to catch fraudulent returns, Massachusetts revenue officials sent out more letters this year to tax filers demanding detailed information to verify their identities.

Read more at Boston.com.

Danvers, MA

