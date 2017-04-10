DiLuigi Foods Gets Serious about Sati...

DiLuigi Foods Gets Serious about Satisfying Paleo Hungry Customers

DiLuigi Foods continues to keep up with increasing customer demands for high quality meat products by adding a new product to their supply, grass-fed beef. DANVERS, MA, USA, April 12, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adding to their available organic and antibiotic free whole muscle and ground meat products, DiLuigi Foods continues to keep up with increasing customer demands for high quality and nutritious meat products by adding a new product to their supply, high Omega 3, grass-fed beef .

