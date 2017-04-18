AG investigates youth football program

According to a copy of civil investigative demands filed in Suffolk Superior Court on July 8, 2016, Attorney General Maura Healey's office is currently reviewing information "in order to determine whether charitable funds have been applied to charitable purposes and if breaches of trust have been committed in the administration of Lynnfield Youth Football and Cheerleading, Inc., a public charity." WBZ-TV "I-Team" Reporter Ryan Kath aired a segment on the investigation last week, coming nearly two years after the Villager ran a story about parent discontent about the program on April 22, 2015.

