AG investigates youth football program

AG investigates youth football program

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: The Wakefield Daily Item

According to a copy of civil investigative demands filed in Suffolk Superior Court on July 8, 2016, Attorney General Maura Healey's office is currently reviewing information "in order to determine whether charitable funds have been applied to charitable purposes and if breaches of trust have been committed in the administration of Lynnfield Youth Football and Cheerleading, Inc., a public charity." WBZ-TV "I-Team" Reporter Ryan Kath aired a segment on the investigation last week, coming nearly two years after the Villager ran a story about parent discontent about the program on April 22, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wakefield Daily Item.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danvers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Ilovekickboxing - Peabody (Dec '15) Apr 14 demiedwards 54
News Professor's complaint over gay rights roils Gor... Apr 11 misbehaved 5
Dave Arbogast Apr 7 Captain caveman 75 2
News Is Route 1 traffic light needed? (Sep '06) Apr 4 Bring em on 13
Help find sara! Mar 28 a friend 1
News Watch Ted Movie Online Free (Aug '12) Mar 26 jyvjhv 18
Erica Mello Murdered? (Oct '06) Mar '17 queencpt 27
See all Danvers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danvers Forum Now

Danvers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danvers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Danvers, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,597 • Total comments across all topics: 280,429,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC