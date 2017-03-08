Mass. awards $7.9 million in workforce training grants to 111 Mass. companies
The state's Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced $7.9 million in workforce training fund grants to 111 Massachusetts companies, saying the funds will be used to train 5,243 workers and create an expected 522 new jobs.
