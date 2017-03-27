How a church transforms immigrants an...

How a church transforms immigrants and immigrants transform a church

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Deseret News

Raisa Carrasco-Velez, director of Multicultural Affairs & Community Development at St. John's Preparatory School, poses for a portrait in the school's chapel in Danvers, Massachusetts on March 13, 2017. For Catholic immigrants new to the United States, church is the only place that feels like home for a while.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danvers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help find sara! Mar 28 a friend 1
News Watch Ted Movie Online Free (Aug '12) Mar 26 jyvjhv 18
News Is Route 1 traffic light needed? (Sep '06) Mar 10 Shrinking shares 12
Erica Mello Murdered? (Oct '06) Mar 8 queencpt 27
Kickboxing at ILKB PEABODY on rte 1 Mar 2 Anonymous 1
News Black Men at Greater Risk for Prostate Cancer: ... Mar 2 Paul 6
Review: Ilovekickboxing - Peabody (Dec '15) Feb '17 audrey21 53
See all Danvers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danvers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Essex County was issued at March 31 at 7:26PM EDT

Danvers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danvers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Danvers, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,040 • Total comments across all topics: 279,957,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC