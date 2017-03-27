East Coast Meat Supplier, DiLuigi Foods Hires New Corporate Chef

DiLuigi Foods in Danvers, Massachusetts,recently hired Lynette Mosher,February 2016 winner of Food Network's Cutthroat Kitchen, as their newest chef. DANVERS, MA, USA, March 30, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- DiLuigi Foods , headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts and serving retailers and restaurants throughout the Eastern U.S., is known for its unique approach to high quality meat and food products.

