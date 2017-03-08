Albert Richard Barrows, 95
Mr. Albert Richard Barrows 95, of Peabody, beloved husband of Marguerite M. Barrows, died Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at his home. Born in East Weare, N.H., he was the son of the late Albert S. and Antoinette Barrows.
