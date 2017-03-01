Woman dies in house fire as debris blocks rescue
Establishing shot shows first responders at a Hale St. residence on Saturday,February 25, 2017 in the aftermath of a fatal fire. Firefighters battling a two-alarm blaze that ripped through a Beverly home and left a woman dead was hindered by debris piled inside that blocked responders from getting inside and eventually forced crews to cut through the front door with a chain saw, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Danvers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Route 1 traffic light needed? (Sep '06)
|Mon
|Fingers crossed
|10
|Black Men at Greater Risk for Prostate Cancer: ...
|Feb 26
|T-BOS
|8
|Review: Ilovekickboxing - Peabody (Dec '15)
|Feb 16
|audrey21
|53
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Feb 13
|former democrat
|4
|With Trump, does anyone see a return of manufac...
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Danvers
|Jan '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Watch Ted Movie Online Free (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Kjzle
|17
Find what you want!
Search Danvers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC