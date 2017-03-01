Woman dies in house fire as debris blocks rescue

Establishing shot shows first responders at a Hale St. residence on Saturday,February 25, 2017 in the aftermath of a fatal fire. Firefighters battling a two-alarm blaze that ripped through a Beverly home and left a woman dead was hindered by debris piled inside that blocked responders from getting inside and eventually forced crews to cut through the front door with a chain saw, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.