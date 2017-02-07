Total Wine set to open in Shrewsbury despite alleged price violations

SHREWSBURY – Suspensions for alleged violations of state alcohol pricing regulations at two stores will not affect the opening of a Total Wine & More store on Route 9 later this month. The state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission issued multiday liquor license suspensions to the Total Wine & More stores in Natick and Everett last month after the company allegedly sold alcohol below wholesale prices.

