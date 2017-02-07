Total Wine set to open in Shrewsbury ...

Total Wine set to open in Shrewsbury despite alleged price violations

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

SHREWSBURY – Suspensions for alleged violations of state alcohol pricing regulations at two stores will not affect the opening of a Total Wine & More store on Route 9 later this month. The state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission issued multiday liquor license suspensions to the Total Wine & More stores in Natick and Everett last month after the company allegedly sold alcohol below wholesale prices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danvers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Ilovekickboxing - Peabody (Dec '15) Mon rachel leibowitz 51
With Trump, does anyone see a return of manufac... Jan 23 Anonymous 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Danvers Jan 18 VictorOrians 1
News Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston Jan '17 America for all r... 3
News Watch Ted Movie Online Free (Aug '12) Dec '16 Kjzle 17
News Dad-of-three cop 'rapes male prisoner in broom ... Nov '16 Now What 1
New building being built on Boston Street in Lynn Nov '16 midtempo 1
See all Danvers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danvers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Essex County was issued at February 08 at 2:17PM EST

Danvers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danvers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Danvers, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,660 • Total comments across all topics: 278,681,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC