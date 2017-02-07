Total Wine set to open in Shrewsbury despite alleged price violations
SHREWSBURY – Suspensions for alleged violations of state alcohol pricing regulations at two stores will not affect the opening of a Total Wine & More store on Route 9 later this month. The state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission issued multiday liquor license suspensions to the Total Wine & More stores in Natick and Everett last month after the company allegedly sold alcohol below wholesale prices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Danvers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Ilovekickboxing - Peabody (Dec '15)
|Mon
|rachel leibowitz
|51
|With Trump, does anyone see a return of manufac...
|Jan 23
|Anonymous
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Danvers
|Jan 18
|VictorOrians
|1
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Jan '17
|America for all r...
|3
|Watch Ted Movie Online Free (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Kjzle
|17
|Dad-of-three cop 'rapes male prisoner in broom ...
|Nov '16
|Now What
|1
|New building being built on Boston Street in Lynn
|Nov '16
|midtempo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Danvers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC