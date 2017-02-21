Second man still at large in Peabody murders
Michael Hebb, 45, is arraigned on murder charges in Peabody District Court. Hebb is accused of killing Jennifer O'Connor, 40 and her boyfriend Mark Greenlaw, 37. The bodies were discovered in a house on Farm Ave. Hebb is ordered to be held without bail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danvers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Men at Greater Risk for Prostate Cancer: ...
|1 hr
|T-BOS
|2
|Is Route 1 traffic light needed? (Sep '06)
|7 hr
|Bumper to bumper
|9
|Review: Ilovekickboxing - Peabody (Dec '15)
|Feb 16
|audrey21
|53
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Feb 13
|former democrat
|4
|With Trump, does anyone see a return of manufac...
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Danvers
|Jan '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Watch Ted Movie Online Free (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Kjzle
|17
Find what you want!
Search Danvers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC