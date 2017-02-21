Peabody murder suspect appears this m...

Peabody murder suspect appears this morning in South Carolina court

22 min ago Read more: Boston Herald

A Danvers man whose nearly weeklong flight from two murders and an armed carjacking ended Friday with his arrest for passing the hat outside a South Carolina McDonald's is slated to make his initial court appearance this morning. Wes Cameron Doughty, 39, one of two suspects in the Feb. 18 homicides of Peabody couple Mark Greenlaw, 37, and Jennifer O'Connor, 40, is scheduled to answer to a fugitive from justice warrant before Magistrate Court Judge Daniel Ray Burns today in Spartanburg, S.C. If Doughty waives rendition, Carrie Kimball-Monahan, spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, said Doughty could be arraigned on murder charges in Peabody District Court by the end of the week.

