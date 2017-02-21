Multiple slayings at Peabody home

A grisly homicide scene possibly involving multiple victims has been found in the basement of a single-family home in Peabody, authorities confirm. "It's not clear at this point in time how many possible victims there are, but we do believe it's more than one," Carrie Kimball-Monahan, spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, told the Herald.

