Man wanted in Peabody double homicide committed carjacking, remains at large

Thursday Feb 23

A suspect in a brutal double homicide in Peabody is believed to have carjacked a male driver in Middleton Wednesday night and fled in the car, State Police said Thursday morning. Wes Doughty, 39, is being sought by police in connection with the killings of Jennifer O'Connor, 40, and Mark Greenlaw, 37, in their Peabody home.

