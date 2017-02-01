Cheap booze prices at center of fight between Massachusetts and wine chain
It's not illegal for a business to sell a product below cost - unless, of course, it's a bottle of booze. As more big chains expand in the Massachusetts alcohol market, state regulators are cracking down on their aggressively low prices, enforcing a longstanding rule that bans retailers from selling alcohol for less than what they paid.
Danvers Discussions
|Review: Ilovekickboxing - Peabody (Dec '15)
|Feb 16
|audrey21
|53
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Feb 13
|former democrat
|4
|With Trump, does anyone see a return of manufac...
|Jan 23
|Anonymous
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Danvers
|Jan '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Watch Ted Movie Online Free (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Kjzle
|17
|Dad-of-three cop 'rapes male prisoner in broom ...
|Nov '16
|Now What
|1
|New building being built on Boston Street in Lynn
|Nov '16
|midtempo
|1
