Cappy, cooling towel, win ECRM/MMR awards

GPR Product Development, Danvers, Mass., won the ECRM/MMR Buyers Choice Award for Cappy, it's beverage can "EZ-Opener/EZ Closer" designed to open and reseal beverages in cans of all sizes. The award was presented at ECRM's Impulse, Front-End & Checklane EPPS earlier this month in Las Vegas.

