2nd suspect in Peabody double slaying captured

Authorities in South Carolina on Friday spotted and arrested a man wanted in connection with two brutal slayings in Peabody and a carjacking in Middleton, a Massachusetts State Police spokesman said. Officials from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office spotted 39-year-old Wes Doughty panhandling at an intersection at about 3:30 p.m., recognizing him from the Massachusetts bulletin, and took him into custody without incident, David Procopio said.

