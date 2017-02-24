2nd suspect in Peabody double slaying captured
Authorities in South Carolina on Friday spotted and arrested a man wanted in connection with two brutal slayings in Peabody and a carjacking in Middleton, a Massachusetts State Police spokesman said. Officials from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office spotted 39-year-old Wes Doughty panhandling at an intersection at about 3:30 p.m., recognizing him from the Massachusetts bulletin, and took him into custody without incident, David Procopio said.
