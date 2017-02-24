2nd suspect in Peabody double slaying captured
Police continued searching Friday for a man wanted in connection with a double homicide in Peabody, while investigators returned to the area near the crime scene to search for more evidence, authorities said. Wes Doughty, one of two suspects in last Saturday's slayings, surfaced briefly Wednesday night when he allegedly carjacked a 64-year-old grandfather at knifepoint outside a Middleton restaurant and then drove him to Boston, where the man escaped when Doughty ducked inside a liquor store.
