Through It All, Niles Still Smiles

Friday Jan 13

For those who believe that the true meaning of Christmas is to give up one's very self or to find ways of bringing happiness to others, then West Windsor resident Niles Farnham would undoubtedly be deeply thankful. Farnham, 22, was born with Alport Syndrome, a genetic disease that involves a loss of eyesight and hearing , and eventually, the failure of the kidneys.

