Teen convicted in slaying of Danvers teacher will enter prison system

The former Danvers High School student who was convicted in the October 2013 rape and murder of his math teacher is being transferred into the state prison system because he is turning 18, an official said. Philip D. Chism turns 18 Saturday, records show.

