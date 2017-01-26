Recruitment drive begins for candidat...

Recruitment drive begins for candidates for the 3rd annual fundraiser contest

Monday Jan 16

MIDDLEBORO - People of any age who would like to run in the 2017 “Honorary Mayor of Middleborough” election-style fundraising contest are able to take out Nomination Papers now through Tuesday, January 31. Nomination Papers are available on the website of the Friends of Middleborough Cemeteries and at a display rack on the counter at the Middleborough Town Clerk's Office. Prospective candidates must get 20 signatures for their nomination papers .

