Recruitment drive begins for candidates for the 3rd annual fundraiser contest
MIDDLEBORO - People of any age who would like to run in the 2017 “Honorary Mayor of Middleborough” election-style fundraising contest are able to take out Nomination Papers now through Tuesday, January 31. Nomination Papers are available on the website of the Friends of Middleborough Cemeteries and at a display rack on the counter at the Middleborough Town Clerk's Office. Prospective candidates must get 20 signatures for their nomination papers .
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Add your comments below
Danvers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Trump, does anyone see a return of manufac...
|Jan 23
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Ilovekickboxing - Peabody (Dec '15)
|Jan 21
|Skyb2
|49
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Danvers
|Jan 18
|VictorOrians
|1
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Jan 3
|America for all r...
|3
|Watch Ted Movie Online Free (Aug '12)
|Dec 28
|Kjzle
|17
|Dad-of-three cop 'rapes male prisoner in broom ...
|Nov '16
|Now What
|1
|New building being built on Boston Street in Lynn
|Nov '16
|midtempo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Danvers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC