On this day: January 27

On this day: January 27

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

Seeger became a fixture on nationwide radio in the 1940s and had a string of hits during the early 1950s as a member of The Weavers, including their recording of the song "Goodnight, Irene," which topped the charts for 13 weeks in 1950. The writer of songs such as "Where Have All the Flowers Gone?," "If I Had a Hammer" and "Turn, Turn, Turn!," he became a prominent singer of protest music in the 1960s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danvers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Ilovekickboxing - Peabody (Dec '15) Feb 16 audrey21 53
News Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston Feb 13 former democrat 4
With Trump, does anyone see a return of manufac... Jan 23 Anonymous 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Danvers Jan '17 VictorOrians 1
News Watch Ted Movie Online Free (Aug '12) Dec '16 Kjzle 17
News Dad-of-three cop 'rapes male prisoner in broom ... Nov '16 Now What 1
New building being built on Boston Street in Lynn Nov '16 midtempo 1
See all Danvers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danvers Forum Now

Danvers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danvers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
 

Danvers, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,130 • Total comments across all topics: 278,995,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC