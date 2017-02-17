On this day: January 27

Seeger became a fixture on nationwide radio in the 1940s and had a string of hits during the early 1950s as a member of The Weavers, including their recording of the song "Goodnight, Irene," which topped the charts for 13 weeks in 1950. The writer of songs such as "Where Have All the Flowers Gone?," "If I Had a Hammer" and "Turn, Turn, Turn!," he became a prominent singer of protest music in the 1960s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.