Boston man arrested in Peabody for alleged carjacking

A Boston man was arrested on Route 1 in Peabody Saturday afternoon after he was seen traveling in the breakdown lane in an SUV reported stolen in Danvers, according to a statement from State Police. Guillermo Jose Torres, 37, of Boston, was driving southbound at about 3:15 p.m. when Trooper James Maloney recognized the 2004 Ford Explorer as the vehicle described in an alert sent by Danvers police about an alleged carjacking, State Police said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.