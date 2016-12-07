The Wall Street Journal: Why women pa...

The Wall Street Journal: Why women pay 20% more for health care in retirement

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: MarketWatch

When it comes to saving for health-care costs in retirement, women need to set aside more - almost 20% more, on average - to cover their medical bills in the final years of their lives. That is the conclusion of a report released Wednesday by HealthView Services, a Danvers, Mass., company that provides retirement health-care cost data and tools to financial advisers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

