The Wall Street Journal: Why women pay 20% more for health care in retirement
When it comes to saving for health-care costs in retirement, women need to set aside more - almost 20% more, on average - to cover their medical bills in the final years of their lives. That is the conclusion of a report released Wednesday by HealthView Services, a Danvers, Mass., company that provides retirement health-care cost data and tools to financial advisers.
