Stage 284's STILTSKIN Musical to Debu...

Stage 284's STILTSKIN Musical to Debut New Take on the Grimm Fairytale

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Stiltskin A Musical, developed at Stage 284, will make its World Premiere this winter at The Community House in Hamilton. This new, imaginative take on the classic Grimm fairy tale, Rumpelstiltskin will run January 21, 22, 26, 28 and 29, 2017, directed by Jay Pension and Nathaniel Punches, with music direction by George Luton .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danvers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Danvers 5 hr VictorOrians 1
Review: Ilovekickboxing - Peabody (Dec '15) Mon Jriches88 48
News Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston Jan 3 America for all r... 3
News Watch Ted Movie Online Free (Aug '12) Dec 28 Kjzle 17
News Dad-of-three cop 'rapes male prisoner in broom ... Nov '16 Now What 1
New building being built on Boston Street in Lynn Nov '16 midtempo 1
Plumber Nov '16 new 1
See all Danvers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danvers Forum Now

Danvers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danvers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Danvers, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,410 • Total comments across all topics: 278,034,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC