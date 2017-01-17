Stage 284's STILTSKIN Musical to Debut New Take on the Grimm Fairytale

Stiltskin A Musical, developed at Stage 284, will make its World Premiere this winter at The Community House in Hamilton. This new, imaginative take on the classic Grimm fairy tale, Rumpelstiltskin will run January 21, 22, 26, 28 and 29, 2017, directed by Jay Pension and Nathaniel Punches, with music direction by George Luton .

