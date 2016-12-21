Mickey Mahoney has been appointed Vic...

RoamBOOST continues to remain a leader in the Distributed Antenna Systems market by hiring only the best experts to oversee its growing operations and installations. Recently the company tapped the talents of Mickey Mahoney to serve as Vice President of Engineering and Operations.

