NIBE acquires the operations of Hotwatt Inc. in USA

Wednesday Nov 30

NIBE Industrier AB has acquired the operations of Hotwatt, Inc. of Danvers, Massachusetts, USA. The company's operations will become part of the NIBE Element North American business group.

