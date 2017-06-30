Water main break leaves hundreds in Danbury without water
A water main break Wednesday near Lake Avenue has left hundreds of residents without water as crews with the city's public works department works to resolve the problem. Mayor Mark Boughton said several hundred customers are without water Wednesday morning as a result of the break, which officials conservatively estimate could take as much as six hours to repair.
