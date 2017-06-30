Silver Alert Issued For Two Missing Teenage Girls From Danbury
Police have issued a Silver Alert for two missing teenage girls from Danbury - ages 15 and 17- who have not been seen since June 27. The first teen pictured above is Kate Rosati, 15, police said. She is white, with black hair and unknown colored eyes.
