Silver Alert Issued For Two Missing T...

Silver Alert Issued For Two Missing Teenage Girls From Danbury

16 hrs ago

Police have issued a Silver Alert for two missing teenage girls from Danbury - ages 15 and 17- who have not been seen since June 27. The first teen pictured above is Kate Rosati, 15, police said. She is white, with black hair and unknown colored eyes.

