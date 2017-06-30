Relief in sight for driver at Danbury's jam-prone Exit 6
Although construction work near Exit 5 on Interstate 84 is nearly complete, drivers like Victor Oquendo will have to wait a few months longer before they get relief from construction-related traffic jams on Route 37 near Exit 6. State Department of Transportation officials said they hope to have the majority of the Exit 6 construction done and new lanes open by the fall, allowing for a smoother flow of traffic through a series of notoriously jam-prone intersections. The entire project, which encompasses parts of North Street and Padanaram Road - both parts of Route 37 - as well as the ramps off and on Interstate 84, is slated for completion by next summer.
