Metro-North To Use Substitute Buses On Danbury Line This Weekend
Substitute busing will be in place on the Danbury Branch this weekend while Metro-North conducts track work on the line. Busing will be in effect beginning with select trains after 9 p.m. on Friday, July 7 and continuing all day Saturday and Sunday, until the last train leaving Grand Central Terminal for Danbury at 11:26 p.m. Buses will operate 15 to 30 minutes earlier than scheduled trains.
