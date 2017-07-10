Metro-North To Use Substitute Buses O...

Metro-North To Use Substitute Buses On Danbury Line This Weekend

Thursday Jul 6

Substitute busing will be in place on the Danbury Branch this weekend while Metro-North conducts track work on the line. Busing will be in effect beginning with select trains after 9 p.m. on Friday, July 7 and continuing all day Saturday and Sunday, until the last train leaving Grand Central Terminal for Danbury at 11:26 p.m. Buses will operate 15 to 30 minutes earlier than scheduled trains.

Danbury, CT

