List of Danbury-area road projects released
The state and regional council of governments recently released a list of 134 transportation projects planned to be undertaken in the area from 2018 to 2021. The Western Connecticut Council of Governments , an 18-town group, is now reaching out for public comment on the projects.The comments are due by Aug. 7. The projects are not all certain to be undertaken, but the list represents the state Department of Transportation 's "best guess" for what will be completed, said Robert Sachnin , senior planner for WestCOG.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chuck E Cheese closed (Sep '13)
|6 hr
|bearking
|6
|Danbury man facing multiple charges surrenders ... (Oct '08)
|Jun 30
|abused by bill
|73
|The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study (Dec '16)
|Jun 29
|C Kersey
|58
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Jun 28
|Hahahshs
|476
|Dennis and Shirley Beulah Watson
|Jun 17
|HAHAHAHA
|4
|Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|MichaelCWilson
|219
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ridgefield
|May '17
|VictorOrians
|1
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC