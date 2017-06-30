Have You Seen Her: Silver Alert Issue...

Have You Seen Her: Silver Alert Issued For Missing Girl From Danbury

Read more: The Wilton Daily Voice

A Silver Alert continues for a missing 17-year-old girl from Danbury who has not been seen in over a week, police said Tuesday. Danbury police repeated the Silver Alert warnings on Tuesday for Sidra Ramos, 17, police said.

