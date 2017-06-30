Go back in time at JM Collectibles in Bethel

Bob Brought and Jolene Fako-Bought, owners of JMCollectibles, sit in their new store at 180-8 Old Hawleyville Road off Stony Hill Road in Bethel, Conn., on Saturday, July 1, 2017. Bob Brought and Jolene Fako-Bought, owners of JMCollectibles, sit in their new store at 180-8 Old Hawleyville Road off Stony Hill Road in Bethel, Conn., on Saturday, July 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.