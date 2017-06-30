Developer proposes 150 apartments in downtown Danbury
A downtown developer plans to buy the News-Times headquarters building on Main Street and convert it into a 150-apartment complex. Developer Daniel Bertram 's $13 million plan is to transform the building into high-end studios and apartments, across the street from the recently completed 275-apartment Kennedy Flats complex.
