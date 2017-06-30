Concert to benefit Danbury regional h...

Concert to benefit Danbury regional hospice

Redding Parks and Recreation will host a benefit concert Thursday to benefit Regional Hospice and Palliative Care Center for Comfort Care & Healing in Danbury. The Resounders will perform at at 7 p.m. at Topstone Park Beach, 72 Topstone Road.

