Celebrate Danbury's Hat City Past With Pour Me's #Instagram Contest

Danbury's new Pour Me Coffee & Wine Cafe is featuring an ode to "Hat City," with an Instagram contest and a "Danbury Crowns Them All' sign representing how important downtown Danbury and community pride are to owner Andrea Gartner. Hence, the contest.

