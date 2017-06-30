Case against nanny accused of burning...

Case against nanny accused of burning girl headed for trial

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: News Times

Lidia Quilligana, a a Danbury nanny accused of abusing three children last year, appears in Superior Court Wednesday, May 4, 2016, with her attorney Jennifer Tunnard, and assisted by interpreter, Javier Lillo. Lidia Quilligana, a a Danbury nanny accused of abusing three children last year, appears in Superior Court Wednesday, May 4, 2016, with her attorney Jennifer Tunnard, and assisted by interpreter, Javier Lillo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dennis and Shirley Beulah Watson Tue Youralooser 5
News Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08) Tue Youralooser 477
Chuck E Cheese closed (Sep '13) Jul 3 bearking 6
News Danbury man facing multiple charges surrenders ... (Oct '08) Jun 30 abused by bill 73
News The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study (Dec '16) Jun 29 C Kersey 58
News Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08) Jun 7 MichaelCWilson 219
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ridgefield May '17 VictorOrians 1
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,111 • Total comments across all topics: 282,279,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC