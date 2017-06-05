Westerners open season with win over Keene
After taking a 2-1 lead in the fourth ining on a two-run double by Sean Buckhout , the Swamp Bats scored two runs in the bottom half of the inning to take a 3-2 lead. The Westerners responded with a four-run fifth inning highlighted by home runs from Javier Valdes Jr., Justin Drpich and Randy Taveras .
