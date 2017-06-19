United Way's Day of Action inspires v...

United Way's Day of Action inspires volunteers in Danbury area

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

United Way CEO Kimberly Morgan, left, United Way Executive Vice President Isabel Almeida, and Cindy Merkle, president and CEO of Union Savings Bank and chair of United Way's board of directors, help deliver drawstring backpacks to second graders at South Street School as part of United Way's Day of Action on June 6. less United Way CEO Kimberly Morgan, left, United Way Executive Vice President Isabel Almeida, and Cindy Merkle, president and CEO of Union Savings Bank and chair of United Way's board of directors, help deliver ... more DANBURY - More than 400 volunteers from 20 companies completed 60 service projects during United Way of Western Connecticut's Day of Action earlier this month, according to a release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dennis and Shirley Beulah Watson Sat HAHAHAHA 4
News Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08) Sat HAHAHAHA 472
News Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08) Jun 7 MichaelCWilson 219
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ridgefield May 30 VictorOrians 1
News The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08) May '17 Wally 43
News Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri... May '17 America Gentleman... 2
News Police seek help in Rose Street incident (Apr '08) May '17 Diversity Dude 8
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,866 • Total comments across all topics: 281,897,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC