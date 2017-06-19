United Way's Day of Action inspires volunteers in Danbury area

United Way CEO Kimberly Morgan, left, United Way Executive Vice President Isabel Almeida, and Cindy Merkle, president and CEO of Union Savings Bank and chair of United Way's board of directors, help deliver drawstring backpacks to second graders at South Street School as part of United Way's Day of Action on June 6. less United Way CEO Kimberly Morgan, left, United Way Executive Vice President Isabel Almeida, and Cindy Merkle, president and CEO of Union Savings Bank and chair of United Way's board of directors, help deliver ... more DANBURY - More than 400 volunteers from 20 companies completed 60 service projects during United Way of Western Connecticut's Day of Action earlier this month, according to a release.

