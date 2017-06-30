Two Sent To Hospital After Slashing/S...

Two Sent To Hospital After Slashing/Stabbing At Danbury Hotel

Two people were sent to Danbury Hospital after a reported stabbing late Thursday at La Quinta Inn & Suites in Danbury, police said. Both had been slashed and/or stabbed and were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Danbury, CT

