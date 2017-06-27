Transitions: Bob's Stores in Danbury down to last days
Remaining items are on sale for 70 percent off the original price. Eastern Outfitters, the parent company of Bob's Stores and Eastern Mountain Sports, filed for bankruptcy protection in February and announced the closure of several stores.
