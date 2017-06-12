Temperature records broken; 1 more day of heat
We have one more day of hot temperatures before a cool down on Wednesday and the end of the week. Record temperatures included 94 degrees in Stamford, 93 degrees at Sikorsky Memorial Airport in Stratford , 92 degrees at Westchester airport near Greenwich and 90 at Danbury airport.
