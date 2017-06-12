Star-Spangled Celebration: New Flag Flies High Over Downtown Danbury
A new flag is flying high over downtown Danbury thanks to a new 100-foot flagpole that was unveiled Wednesday, June 14, by Mayor Mark Boughton as part of a Flag Day celebration. The new flag, which is 30 feet by 60 feet, made a spectacular sight as it was unfurled against a clear blue sky and bright sunshine.
