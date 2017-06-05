Sober homes to remain unregulated
While efforts to place regulations on the state's sober houses failed to pass in the legislature, some lawmakers are still holding out hope that the proposal will be reintroduced during the special session. Sober homes - group facilities for drug abusers transitioning back into the community after rehabilitation - came under fire earlier this year after three people staying at sober homes in Torrington, including residents of Ridgefield and Danbury, died of heroin overdoses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|3 min
|Intheknow
|451
|Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|MichaelCWilson
|219
|Man found guilty of manslaughter in Danbury sho...
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ridgefield
|May 30
|VictorOrians
|1
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May '17
|Wally
|43
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Police seek help in Rose Street incident (Apr '08)
|May '17
|Diversity Dude
|8
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC