Sober homes to remain unregulated

While efforts to place regulations on the state's sober houses failed to pass in the legislature, some lawmakers are still holding out hope that the proposal will be reintroduced during the special session. Sober homes - group facilities for drug abusers transitioning back into the community after rehabilitation - came under fire earlier this year after three people staying at sober homes in Torrington, including residents of Ridgefield and Danbury, died of heroin overdoses.

