SEC sues Brookfield CEO after probe into rigged books
The Securities and Exchange Commission sued Brookfield, Conn. resident David N. Fuselier, 57, alleging he created sham reports to investors while running the Danbury, Conn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|1 hr
|Hahahahaha
|459
|Dennis and Shirley Beulah Watson
|Sun
|Intheknow
|2
|Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|MichaelCWilson
|219
|Man found guilty of manslaughter in Danbury sho...
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ridgefield
|May 30
|VictorOrians
|1
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May '17
|Wally
|43
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC