Ridgefield car theft probe turns up pot, pills, cash and guns

Residents of a Hulda Lane neighborhood, where an apparent car theft resulted in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl, are feeling unnerved about the incident and curious about the ongoing investigation. Residents of a Hulda Lane neighborhood, where an apparent car theft resulted in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl, are feeling unnerved about the incident and curious about the ongoing investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.