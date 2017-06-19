Ridgefield car theft probe turns up pot, pills, cash and guns
Residents of a Hulda Lane neighborhood, where an apparent car theft resulted in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl, are feeling unnerved about the incident and curious about the ongoing investigation. Residents of a Hulda Lane neighborhood, where an apparent car theft resulted in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl, are feeling unnerved about the incident and curious about the ongoing investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|5 hr
|Intheno
|473
|Dennis and Shirley Beulah Watson
|Jun 17
|HAHAHAHA
|4
|Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|MichaelCWilson
|219
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ridgefield
|May 30
|VictorOrians
|1
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May '17
|Wally
|43
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Police seek help in Rose Street incident (Apr '08)
|May '17
|Diversity Dude
|8
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC