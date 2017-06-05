Repeat flasher going to trial in Danbury

Repeat flasher going to trial in Danbury

1 hr ago

A man who authorities say has been exposing himself to waitresses for more than a decade is headed to trial Tuesday on public indecency charges. The jury has already been selected for the trial of Jose Luis Rodriguez , 46, who is charged with public indecency and breach of peace.

