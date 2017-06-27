'Relish' This: JK's In Danbury Wins D...

'Relish' This: JK's In Danbury Wins DVlicious 'Best Hotdog' Contest

JK's Restaurant in Danbury has the best hotdogs in Fairfield County, at least according to you, our Daily Voice readers. The family-run eatery, known for its "original Texas hot weiners," won with 43 percent of the vote.

