'Relish' This: JK's In Danbury Wins DVlicious 'Best Hotdog' Contest
JK's Restaurant in Danbury has the best hotdogs in Fairfield County, at least according to you, our Daily Voice readers. The family-run eatery, known for its "original Texas hot weiners," won with 43 percent of the vote.
